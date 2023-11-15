HamberMenu
Man dies of cracker injuries in Tarikere

November 15, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A person died after he suffered serious injuries while bursting crackers at Sunnadahalli in Tarikere taluk. Three others suffered injuries in the incident.

Pradeep, 30, suffered injuries as a box containing firecrackers caught fire while he and his relatives were bursting crackers on Tuesday night. He was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed later.

B. Veerendra, Tarikere Inspector, told The Hindu that the police received information about the incident. His staff were on the way to the village to collect further details.

So far, no case has been registered.

