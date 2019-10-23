Man dies in wall collapse after downpour in Mandya

Incessant heavy rain battered several parts of the district since Monday evening, affecting normal life in many areas and causing a man to die owing to a wall collapse reported in K.R. Pet taluk.

Rain lashed all the seven taluks in the district from Monday evening. According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC), Mandya district received 43.1 mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, as against the normal rainfall of 5.1 mm.

The highest volume of rainfall (65.9 mm) recorded in Nagamangala taluk, where the normal rainfall is 3 mm. Similarly, K.R. Pet experienced 55.2 mm (normal rainfall 5.3 mm), Maddur – 20.7 (6.9 mm), Malavalli – 12.2 mm (4.4 mm), Mandya – 35.7 mm (8.2 mm), Pandavapura – 63 mm (3.7 mm) and Srirangapatna taluk has witnessed 40.6 mm (as against the normal rainfall of 5.2 mm) during the same period.

Kumar, 34, a resident of Murukanahalli in K.R. Pet taluk, was killed in Ganjigere late on Monday after a portion of a wall of a house collapsed in the heavy rain.

According to the K.R. Pet Rural police, the victim had come to his grandmother’s house on Monday and had decided to spend the night there following heavy rains.

Lakes breached

Meanwhile, lakes at Rayasamudra, Sindhaghatta, Haralahalli, Byaladakere and Murukanahalli in K.R. Pet taluk have breached owing to heavy inflow early on Tuesday causing a flood-like situation in the downstream areas.

According to K.R. Pet tahsildar Shivamurthy, the lakes have either breached or are overflowing owing to heavy rains in their catchment areas. The breach has caused damage to crops and properties of the people in the taluk. A survey will be conducted to assess the loss to issue compensation to the affected families.

The rainwater encircled Gavimutt at Kapanahalli in K.R. Pet taluk besides disrupting vehicular movement on Mysore-Channarayapatna Main Road for a while, Revenue Department sources said.

A portion of the Chennapura-Byalahalli bridge has collapsed and washed away in flood waters, sources added.

According to sources, incidents of house and wall collapse, damaged roads, waterlogging and disruption of electricity supply were also reported in almost all seven taluks of the district.