September 25, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Belagavi

A 44-year-old man died and a woman was injured in Hallur near Mudalagi in Belagavi district on Saturday last.

Lakkappa Kallappa Nayak of Devapparahatti died when his bike came under a bus on the Mudhol-Nippani Road.

The woman, who was riding pillion, suffered some injuries. She is being treated in hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

A case has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.