Man dies in police custody in Nanjangud

Mysuru

29 November 2021 20:03 IST

The case of death of a 31-year-old man in police custody, which was reported from Nanjangud rural police station limits in Mysuru, has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for a probe.

The deceased, Siddaraju, was reportedly handed over to the police by local residents of Byalaru village on Saturday evening after he was allegedly harassing women in a drunken state. Police claimed that their personnel reached the village after receiving a call on its emergency number 112 by when about five to six locals had reportedly beaten him and secured him.

The police went to the village and took him into their custody. “He was taken to the hospital, but the doctors refused to take him saying his was drunk. So, he was brought to the police station”, said Inspector General of Police, Southern Range, Praveen Madhukar Pawar.

On Sunday morning, a FIR was lodged against him under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), based on the complaint given by a woman from the village for allegedly outraging her modesty.

However, Siddaraju took ill around Sunday afternoon and was taken the hospital, where the doctors said he was dead. “But, there has been no wrong doing on the part of the police”, said Mr. Pawar.

The mother of the deceased too has lodged a complaint with the police. The judicial magistrate carried out an inquest on Monday after which the case was handed over to the CID.