Man dies in hit-and-run case

A person died after he was hit by an unidentified vehicle at Yarigenahalli near Kanakatte in Arsikere taluk on Tuesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Jayanna, 48, a native of Hulakatte village in Hosadurga taluk of Chitradurga district, residing in Bengaluru.
Trending
- Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
- IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
- Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
- South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest
ADVERTISEMENT
He was on a visit to his relative Hemanth Raju’s place at Yarigenahalli to take part in a festival. He had gone out of the house around 9 p.m. when the mishap occurred.
Arsikere Rural Police have registered a case based on Hemanth Raju’s statement.
ADVERTISEMENT