Man dies in hit-and-run case

November 17, 2022 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

A person died after he was hit by an unidentified vehicle at Yarigenahalli near Kanakatte in Arsikere taluk on Tuesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Jayanna, 48, a native of Hulakatte village in Hosadurga taluk of Chitradurga district, residing in Bengaluru.

Trending

  1. Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency 
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  3. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  4. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  5. South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest

ADVERTISEMENT

He was on a visit to his relative Hemanth Raju’s place at Yarigenahalli to take part in a festival. He had gone out of the house around 9 p.m. when the mishap occurred.

Arsikere Rural Police have registered a case based on Hemanth Raju’s statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US