Man dies in hit-and-run case

November 17, 2022 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

A person died after he was hit by an unidentified vehicle at Yarigenahalli near Kanakatte in Arsikere taluk on Tuesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Jayanna, 48, a native of Hulakatte village in Hosadurga taluk of Chitradurga district, residing in Bengaluru.

He was on a visit to his relative Hemanth Raju’s place at Yarigenahalli to take part in a festival. He had gone out of the house around 9 p.m. when the mishap occurred.

Arsikere Rural Police have registered a case based on Hemanth Raju’s statement.

