A man died in an elephant attack at Aladevara Hosur near Puradal in Shivamogga taluk on Saturday evening.

Hanumanthappa, 50, an agricultural worker, was returning home from a field when he encountered the animal. The local people informed the police and the Forest Department officials.

Prasanna Krishna Patagar, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), confirmed to The Hindu that a person died of an elephant attack. The officers were gathering additional information about the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.