A man died in an elephant attack at Aladevara Hosur near Puradal in Shivamogga taluk on Saturday evening.

Hanumanthappa, 50, an agricultural worker, was returning home from a field when he encountered the animal. The local people informed the police and the Forest Department officials.

Prasanna Krishna Patagar, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), confirmed to The Hindu that a person died of an elephant attack. The officers were gathering additional information about the incident.