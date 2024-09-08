Man dies in attack after verbal clash over a petty issue in Sindhanur

A verbal clash between two men during a Ganesh idol procession claimed a life in Sindhanur of Raichur district late on Saturday night.

The police said that the victim has been identified as 60-year-old Veerabasappa.

It has been said that the victim was attacked by two men and a child in conflict with law during the Ganesh idol procession over a petty issue.

The police arrested the accused and investigation is under way.

A case has been registered at the Turvihal Police Station.

Road accident

A 37-year-old cleaner of a private bus was killed on the spot when the bus he was travelling in rammed another bus belonging to KKRTC near Harapur village in Sindhanur taluk.

He was identified as Pundalik.

The incident happened when the private bus hit the KKRTC bus from the backside after it stopped to deboard a passenger.

The bus was heading towards Yadgir from Bengaluru.

A case has been registered in Sindhanur Police Station.

