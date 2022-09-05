Man dies in accident

A pedestrian died after he was hit by a goods carrier on Ballur-Sindhuvalli Road in Alur taluk on Sunday. Manjaiah, 60, of Ballur village suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a goods carrier. Later, he was taken to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences in Hassan, where he succumbed to injuries.

The Alur Police have registered the complaint. The negligence of the driver of the goods carrier was the cause of the accident.