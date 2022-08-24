Man dies in accident

A person died after the two-wheeler he was riding was hit by a bus near Honnavalli in Alur taluk on NH-75 on Wednesday. The police gave his name as Subrahmanya, 30, of Kollahalli in Sakleshpur taluk. Subrahmanya had a retail shop at his village. The accident occurred while he was on his way to Hassan. The bus was going towards Sakleshpur from Hassan. Subrahmanya died on the spot.

His mother, Lakshmi, has filed a complaint with the Alur police.