Man dies in accident

Hassan

28 April 2021 02:34 IST

A person, who was on the way to Mangaluru from Bengaluru by his bike, died after his vehicle was hit by a car near Kenchattahhali on the outskirts of Hassan on Monday night.

Preetham Pujari, 21, was on the way to his native place after the private company he was working for closed following the State government’s announcement on lockdown. He met with the accident around 11 p.m. Two people travelling by car also suffered minor injuries. The Hassan Extension Police have registered the case.

Advertising

Advertising