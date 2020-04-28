Man dies in accident

A bike rider died after he was hit by a truck near Navile Gate in Channarayapatna taluk on Tiptur-Channarayapatna Road on Sunday evening. The police identified the deceased as Arun Kumar, 40, of Hosahalli near Nuggehalli in Channarayapatna taluk. He died on the spot as the truck ran over him.

The negligence of the truck driver is said to be the reason for the accident. Arun Kumar’s mother Vijayalakshmi has filed a complaint with the Nuggehalli Police.