Man dies in accident

A bike rider died after he was hit by a truck near Navile Gate in Channarayapatna taluk on Tiptur-Channarayapatna Road on Sunday evening. The police identified the deceased as Arun Kumar, 40, of Hosahalli near Nuggehalli in Channarayapatna taluk. He died on the spot as the truck ran over him.
The negligence of the truck driver is said to be the reason for the accident. Arun Kumar’s mother Vijayalakshmi has filed a complaint with the Nuggehalli Police.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.