A resident of Shivamogga died in an accident at Devikoppa near Shiralakoppa in Shikaripur taluk on Wednesday.

Basava Prasad, 30, died on the spot as the car he was driving got into a head-on collision with a bus. The bus turned turtle after the accident, leaving a few passengers injured.

The injured were admitted to the hospital at Shikaripur. The Shiralakoppa Police registered the case.