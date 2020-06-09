Man dies in accident near Bejjavalli village

A person died when the truck he was driving careened off the road and turned turtle near Bejjavalli village in Tirthahalli taluk on Monday.

The police have identified the deceased as Venu, a resident of Tirthahalli town. Vishwanath, the owner of the truck who was seated beside the driver, was seriously injured in the mishap. The truck was heading towards Tirthahalli from Shivamogga at the time. The police have said that while negotiating a bend, the driver lost control over the vehicle resulting in the accident.