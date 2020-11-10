Man dies, his parents washed away in NLBC

KALABURAGI

10 November 2020 23:10 IST

His wife saves their three-yr-old child

A 31-year-old man died and his parents are said to have been washed away in heavy current of the Narayanpur Left Bank Canal (NLBC) of the Upper Krishna Project near Malnoor village in Hunasagi taluk in Yadgir on Tuesday when the car in which they were travelling tumbled into the canal while taking a reverse turn.

The deceased has been identified as Pavan Biradar. His parents, who were washed away in the canal, are Sharanagouda Biradar (61) and Janaki Biradar (55). Pavan Biradar’s wife, Prema, rescued their three-year-old daughter Kritika and they both reached the banks of the river.

Police personnel have reached the spot. Expert swimmers from the Fire and Emergency Services have launched search operations.

A case has been registered in the Hunasagi Police Station.