Man dies as roof collapses in heavy rain

A man died when his roof collapsed in heavy rain in Sadalaga town in Belagavi district on Wednesday.
Kallappa Paragouda (60) died within minutes of a part of his wood and tile roof falling on him while he was asleep. This is the second death in the district due to floods this year.
MLA Ganesh Hukkeri visited the house of the deceased. He announced that he had ensured that the district administration released ₹ 5 lakh to the bereaved family in a few hours. He also said that Annapurneshwari Foundation, which his family runs, had donated ₹ 1 lakh to the family.
Officials said that water levels were receding in six villages that were inundated in the last three days.
Revenue and Police officers had evacuated Sunadholi village that was surrounded by water on three sides. Policemen were deployed at the Jadi Siddeshwar temple to warn devotees against venturing into the river nearby.
Water levels were also receding on the Lolsur bridge between Gokak and Chikkodi. The police are likely to allow traffic to resume on the bridge on Thursday. Water levels were also reducing in parts of Gokak, including Uppar Galli and Dohar Galli, that were inundated by the Ghataprabha waters on Tuesday.
Residents of Ramdurg celebrated the Palaki festival of Sunnal Hanumappa temple after the flood waters receded on Wednesday.
