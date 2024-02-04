Man dies as bus veers off the road

February 04, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

A passenger died and many others suffered injuries when a KSRTC veered off the road, hit a house and a school compound wall at Bage, near Sakleshpur, on Sunday.

Amruthraj, 34, a native of Udaypura in Channarayapatna taluk, died on the spot in the accident. The injured passengers have been admitted to the government hospital at Sakleshpur.

The bus was heading to Dharmasthala from Bengaluru. Following a technical snag, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the highway, rammed a house and the school compound. A portion of the house was damaged.

The Sakleshpur Rural police have registered a case.

