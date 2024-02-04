ADVERTISEMENT

Man dies as bus veers off the road

February 04, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A passenger died and many others suffered injuries when a KSRTC veered off the road, hit a house and a school compound wall at Bage, near Sakleshpur, on Sunday.

Amruthraj, 34, a native of Udaypura in Channarayapatna taluk, died on the spot in the accident. The injured passengers have been admitted to the government hospital at Sakleshpur.

The bus was heading to Dharmasthala from Bengaluru. Following a technical snag, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the highway, rammed a house and the school compound. A portion of the house was damaged.

The Sakleshpur Rural police have registered a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US