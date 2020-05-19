Man dies as boat capsizes; heavy rain lashes Dakshina Kannada

Rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed Mangaluru on Monday.

19 May 2020 06:29 IST

Another goes missing; boat was alerting fishermen to the presence of a pipeline

A 40-year-old man died while one has gone missing after a boat capsized near Tannirbavi due to strong winds late on Sunday.

The boat had five workers onboard and four among them have been rescued. Of them, Santosh Poojary (40) of Valpady in Moodbidri who was admitted to a hospital died on Monday. A search is on to trace the missing person. The boat, which was not a fishing vessel, was out alerting fishing boats to the presence of a pipeline belonging to an upcoming desalination plant being laid in the sea, the police said.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds lashed Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada on Monday.

Vegetables and fruits in the wholesale market in APMC Yard in Baikampady in the city were damaged due to the sudden spell of rain. The market had been recently shifted to Baikampady from the city.

About 20 quintals of rice stocked by the district administration at the makeshift godown on the Karnataka Polytechnic premises in the city became wet as water from a clogged drain entered the premises. Steps were taken to shift the other rice bags to the adjoining godown, an official said.

There was traffic jam near Gurupura bridge on Mangaluru-Moodbidri highway where a new bridge is being constructed.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in the district for Tuesday.

A release said that an Yellow alert has been sounded for Dakshina Kannada and there is a likelihood of heavy rainfall ranging between 64 mm and 115 mm from Monday night to Tuesday morning.

Widespread rain

Hassan Special Correspondent writes:

Hassan and Chikkamagaluru districts received widespread rain accompanied by rain on Sunday night. The heavy downpour in parts of Chikkamagaluru reminded the residents of the days of landslips and flooding witnessed last year. By and large, all taluks in the two districts received more than normal rainfall for the day. The average rainfall recorded in Hassan in the 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am on Monday was 29 mm against the normal of 5 mm. The highest rainfall of 120 mm was recorded at B. Hosahalli in Mudigere taluk. Parts of Mudigere, N.R. Pura, Sringeri, Tarikere and Koppa received moderate to heavy rainfall. Many people woke up in the night worrying about their safety as many were rendered homeless following heavy downpour last year.