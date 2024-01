January 24, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Belagavi

A 24-year-old man died in a road accident while another was injured in Nanadi village in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

Hrutik Munase of Examba died when his motorbike hit a tractor parked on the roadside near Ullagaddiwadi Road.

Pillion rider 20-year-old Sandeep Dhale, who suffered injuries, is admitted in hospital.

A case has been registered in the Ankali Police Station.