May 21, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Shivamogga

A man who was riding a scooter died when a tree fell on him at Chikkahalla in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district on Sunday, following heavy rain.

Venugopal, 60, was running a homestay at Chikkahalla. He suffered head injuries and died on the spot. He was on his way to the homestay when the incident occurred in Aldur police station limits.

Efforts are on to clear the road.