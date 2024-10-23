ADVERTISEMENT

Man dies after being thrashed over land dispute in Kalaburagi

Published - October 23, 2024 08:10 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old man was thrashed to death reportedly by members of his neighbouring family following a dispute over land in Azadpur village on the outskirts of Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Chandrakant Jamadar.

He is survived by his wife and five children.

On Sunday last, Mounesh Ambaraya of Azadpur village started constructing a structure reportedly encroaching upon a portion of land belonging to Chandrakant’s father.

When questioned, Mounesh and his family members thrashed Chandrakant after a quarrel broke out between the two families over the land dispute.

Though Chandrakant was admitted to the District Hospital, he failed to respond to treatment and breathed his last on Tuesday.

The University Police have registered a case.

Accused Mounesh and Sunita have been sent to judicial custody, while two minors are in a juvenile remand home.

