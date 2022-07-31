Karnataka

Man dies after being hit by train

Special Correspondent BELAGAVI July 31, 2022 19:55 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 19:55 IST

An old man died when he tried to cross a railway line at a level crossing, though the gate was closed, in Belagavi on Sunday.

Prabhakar Kabbe, a eightysix-year-old resident of Somwar Peth, died after being hit by a passing train.

“He fell down and died on the spot after being hit by the train. He crossed the gate even as it was closed. He tried to jump over the railway line without heeding to the warning siren of the approaching train. Other vehicle owners tried to help him after his fall, but he died in minutes,” the police said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered.

