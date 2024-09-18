GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man dies after being hit by tractor during Ganesha immersion procession in Belagavi

Another injured is recovering in the hospital

Published - September 18, 2024 12:19 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Sadanand Patil Chouhan of Sulaga village died after coming under a tractor during the Ganesh immersion procession in Patilgalli in Belagavi on Wednesday (September 18, 2024).

The tractor was carrying several Ganesha idols to the immersion pond near Kapileshwar temple. However, when the vehicle developed some engine trouble, the driver tried to restart it repeatedly. The vehicle jumped suddenly hitting teo people. While one victim died in the hospital, another is recovering.

A case is being registered.

Related Topics

Karnataka / death / accident (general)

