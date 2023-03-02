ADVERTISEMENT

Man dies after being hit by Karnataka Home Minister’s escort vehicle

March 02, 2023 09:44 am | Updated 09:45 am IST - Hassan

He suffered serious injuries. The police took him to Gandasi Primary Health Centre, where he was declared dead

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Hassan

A 45-year-old man died after the two-wheeler he was riding was hit by the escort vehicle of Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in Gandasi Police Station limits on March 1.

Ramesh suffered serious injuries after the accident. The police took him to Gandasi Primary Health Centre, where he was declared dead.

The police have booked a case against the driver of the escort vehicle on the charge of causing death by negligence.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar informed mediapersons that the police did not bring the incident to the attention of the Home Minister, who was about 300 metres ahead, immediately, as the local police were already at the spot to attend to the problem.

The Minister, who was on his way to his native place — Thirthahalli — was told about the accident only after he reached his destination, the SP added. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US