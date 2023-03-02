HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man dies after being hit by Karnataka Home Minister’s escort vehicle

He suffered serious injuries. The police took him to Gandasi Primary Health Centre, where he was declared dead

March 02, 2023 09:44 am | Updated 09:45 am IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in Bengaluru.

A file photo of Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Hassan

A 45-year-old man died after the two-wheeler he was riding was hit by the escort vehicle of Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in Gandasi Police Station limits on March 1.

Ramesh suffered serious injuries after the accident. The police took him to Gandasi Primary Health Centre, where he was declared dead.

The police have booked a case against the driver of the escort vehicle on the charge of causing death by negligence.

Hassan Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar informed mediapersons that the police did not bring the incident to the attention of the Home Minister, who was about 300 metres ahead, immediately, as the local police were already at the spot to attend to the problem.

The Minister, who was on his way to his native place — Thirthahalli — was told about the accident only after he reached his destination, the SP added. 

Related stories

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.