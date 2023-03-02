Man dies after being hit by Karnataka Home Minister’s escort vehicle

March 02, 2023 09:44 am | Updated 09:45 am IST - Hassan

Hassan

A 45-year-old man died after the two-wheeler he was riding was hit by the escort vehicle of Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in Gandasi Police Station limits on March 1.

Ramesh suffered serious injuries after the accident. The police took him to Gandasi Primary Health Centre, where he was declared dead.

The police have booked a case against the driver of the escort vehicle on the charge of causing death by negligence.

Hassan Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar informed mediapersons that the police did not bring the incident to the attention of the Home Minister, who was about 300 metres ahead, immediately, as the local police were already at the spot to attend to the problem.

The Minister, who was on his way to his native place — Thirthahalli — was told about the accident only after he reached his destination, the SP added.