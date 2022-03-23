Man dies, 19-year-old daughter critical after transformer explodes

A 55-year-old security guard died of severe burns while his 19-year-old-daughter was critically injured when a transformer exploded while they were passing by it on their scooter on Wednesday afternoon, around 3.30 p.m. Chaitanya was returning home with her father after booking a hall for her engagement scheduled next month. They were on Ullal Road, Manganahalli, barely a few yards away from their residence when the transformer exploded. The resulting fire engulfed the scooter.

Chaitanya who has suffered serious burns in the accident.

Passers-by rushed to their aid, and alerted the control room. They were taken to Victoria Hospital where Shivaraj succumbed Wednesday night. According to the police, Chaitanya sustained third degree burns and is battling for life. “She completed her second pre-university and is an only child,” said a police officer.

Residents blame Bescom

Shortly after the tragic accident, residents gathered at the spot and vented their ire against Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) officials. Many claimed that they had complained about oil leaking and smoke coming out from the transformer in the past. They alleged that though they lodged complaints on Bescom’s helpline and were assured that it would be attended to, nothing had been done.

Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekhar visited the spot and demanded that police book Bescom officials for negligence and that action be taken against them. The Jnanabharati police are investigating the case.

Incidentally, in December 2021, the High Court of Karnataka, acting on a PIL petition filed by G.B. Athri, a retired Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force, had directed both Bescom and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to coordinate with each other to ensure that pedestrians are not put in danger by transformers on footpaths.