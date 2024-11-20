Man dead, at least 30 taken ill in a case of suspected gastroenteritis in Belagavi

A 51-year-old man died and at least 30 people have taken ill in a case of suspected gastroenteritis in Kasanal village near Nippani of Belagavi district.

Pandurang Baccharam Patil died in a private hospital in Maharashtra on Monday. He was suffering from a kidney ailment. But his condition aggravated after drinking contaminated water, his family members told reporters in Nippani on Wednesday.

A team of doctors and Health Department officials rushed to the village. The team is camping in the village, monitoring the condition of the residents, Taluk Health Officer Sukumar Bhagai said.

He said that it appeared that sewage water got mixed with drinking water in the village. Those who fell sick have been admitted to hospitals in Nippani taluk and in some Maharashtra towns. All are out of danger, the doctor said.