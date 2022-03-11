Man, daughter killed in road accident

A father and his young daughter were killed in a road accident near Annigeri near Dharwad on Friday.

Ibrahim Uvaji (35), his wife Nasreen Banu and their daughter, Ismat, of Mallasamudra village in Gadag district were going to the village fair in Yamanur village when a car hit their motorcycle.

Uvaji died on the spot. Nasreen Banu and Ismat suffered injuries. They were admitted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi where Ismat died.

A case has been registered at the Annigeri Police Station.