ADVERTISEMENT

Man cuts off finger accidentally, trying to draw blood as offering to Goddess to ‘make Narendra Modi PM again’

April 07, 2024 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - belagavi

The man lost the front portion of his fore finger of his left hand, when he tried to cut its base with a machete

B Rishikesh Bahadurdesai

Arun Vernekar, a young man from Sonarwada in Karwar in Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka accidentally cut off his finger, when trying to collect blood to offer to Goddess Kali as he was offering prayers to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for a third consecutive third time.

ADVERTISEMENT

He lost the front portion of his fore finger of his left hand, when he tried to cut its base with a machete. “I wanted to collect some blood, but the force was stronger than I thought and I chopped off a part of my finger. Now, I will consider it as an offering to the Goddess,’‘ he told reporters in Karwar.

After the injury, the finger was still hanging from his hand. He managed to collect the blood and use it to write “Ma Kali Ma Modi Baba Ka Raksha Karo [Ma Kali protect our Modi].

ADVERTISEMENT

While the family members rushed the victim to the hospital, doctors said it was impossible to fix it and he was advised to sever it completely.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The young jeweller and BJP supporter is a ‘die-hard fan’ of the PM. He has built a small temple for Mr Modi in his home and has put up a bust of the PM in the temple. Underneath is a plaque with the words “while Mr Modi is the Pujari of Bharata Mata, I am the Pujari of Modi Baba’‘.

Mr Vernekar had written a letter to the public, in blood in 2014, BJP’s first election led by Mr Modi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US