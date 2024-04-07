GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man cuts off finger accidentally, trying to draw blood as offering to Goddess to ‘make Narendra Modi PM again’

The man lost the front portion of his fore finger of his left hand, when he tried to cut its base with a machete

April 07, 2024 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - belagavi

B Rishikesh Bahadurdesai

Arun Vernekar, a young man from Sonarwada in Karwar in Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka accidentally cut off his finger, when trying to collect blood to offer to Goddess Kali as he was offering prayers to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for a third consecutive third time.

He lost the front portion of his fore finger of his left hand, when he tried to cut its base with a machete. “I wanted to collect some blood, but the force was stronger than I thought and I chopped off a part of my finger. Now, I will consider it as an offering to the Goddess,’‘ he told reporters in Karwar.

After the injury, the finger was still hanging from his hand. He managed to collect the blood and use it to write “Ma Kali Ma Modi Baba Ka Raksha Karo [Ma Kali protect our Modi].

While the family members rushed the victim to the hospital, doctors said it was impossible to fix it and he was advised to sever it completely.

The young jeweller and BJP supporter is a ‘die-hard fan’ of the PM. He has built a small temple for Mr Modi in his home and has put up a bust of the PM in the temple. Underneath is a plaque with the words “while Mr Modi is the Pujari of Bharata Mata, I am the Pujari of Modi Baba’‘.

Mr Vernekar had written a letter to the public, in blood in 2014, BJP’s first election led by Mr Modi.

