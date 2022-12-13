Man cuts his father into pieces, throws them into a borewell

December 13, 2022 07:11 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old man who is said to have killed his father, cut him into at least 30 pieces and thrown them in the tube of an abandoned borewell in Mantiyur village in Bagalkot district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vithal Kulali, the police said, killed his 55-year-old father Parashuram Kulali and threw the body parts in the tube of the borewell that had dried up and whose handpump on the top had come off.

Vithal Kulali was upset with his father who was in the habit of drinking and also quarrelling with his family members. Parashuram Kulali had beaten up his wife and children and his son could not not tolerate it, the police added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Two days after the incident, the accused revealed to his relatives that he had killed his father. The man’s relatives then told the police who arrested the accused and documented the confession.

Meanwhile, the police launched an operation to retrieve the body parts.

A case has been registered.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US