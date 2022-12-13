Man cuts his father into pieces, throws them into a borewell

December 13, 2022 07:11 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Belagavi

The police on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old man who is said to have killed his father, cut him into at least 30 pieces and thrown them in the tube of an abandoned borewell in Mantiyur village in Bagalkot district.

Vithal Kulali, the police said, killed his 55-year-old father Parashuram Kulali and threw the body parts in the tube of the borewell that had dried up and whose handpump on the top had come off.

Vithal Kulali was upset with his father who was in the habit of drinking and also quarrelling with his family members. Parashuram Kulali had beaten up his wife and children and his son could not not tolerate it, the police added.

Two days after the incident, the accused revealed to his relatives that he had killed his father. The man’s relatives then told the police who arrested the accused and documented the confession.

Meanwhile, the police launched an operation to retrieve the body parts.

A case has been registered.