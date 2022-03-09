Man crossing tracks run over by train

A man who allegedly trespassed on railway tracks was run over by a train at Tyakal railway station in Kolar. The incident happened on Wednesday at about 8.30 a.m. At the time of the incident, 25 to 30 people were there near the tracks.

Many passengers were reportedly attempting to cross the tracks. “At the station, two commuter trains were waiting on railway lines 1 and 4. The Shatabdi train was running on track 2. The station has a foot-over-bridge connecting the platforms. However, some passengers tried to cross the tracks,” said an official of the SWR.