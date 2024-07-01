Man convicted of sexually assaulting minor girl sentenced to 20 years in jail

Additional District and Sessions Court (PoCSO Special) in Kalaburagi sentenced Yallappa alias Yallalinga, a resident of Yadrami in Kalaburagi district, to 20 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl.

The court also sentenced Devappa alias Devindrappa, father of Yallappa, to 10 years imprisonment for helping his son commit the crime.

As per details provided by Public Prosecutor in the case Shanthaveer Tuppad, Yallappa, an auto driver carrying workers to and from farm fields, lured the minor girl by offering to marry her and abducted her on March 26, 2023 and took her to a house in Pune where he raped the girl many times.

Yallappa’s father Devappa had accompanied his son and assisted him in kidnapping and raping the girl, Mr. Tuppad added.

Following a complaint by the victim’s parents, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered and Circle Inspector of Police (Jewargi) Bhimanagouda A. Biradar filed the charge-sheet after investigating the case.

He confirmed the allegations made in the complaint.

Judge Yamanappa Bammanagi heard both parties and examined witnesses to find the accused guilty of the crimes mentioned in the charge-sheet.

He sentenced the offender to a 20-year jail term and imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on him under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act 2012.

The court also sentenced Devappa to 10 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on him under PoCSO Act for assisting his son in commiting the crime.

The judge also ordered the Legal Services Authority to pay a compensation amount of ₹7 lakh to the victim within a month of the pronouncement of the order.

