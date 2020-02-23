Man clinging onto window rescued

Bengaluru

Fire and Emergency Services personnel, early Saturday morning, rescued a man who was sitting on a window ledge on the third floor of a four-storeyed residential building. Had he lost his balance, he would have fallen onto the ground, eye-witnesses said.The alert was sent by a few people in the area who woke up to a disturbance and went to investigate.

At 6.15 a.m., Jagadeesh, a tenant of a flat in the building, heard a commotion on the third floor. When he went to investigate, he saw the man sitting on the outer ledge. Jagadeesh alerted the police control room as people began gathering on the street below. “In order to prevent the man from falling, the police tied his hands and body to the window grille and alerted the Fire Department who rescued him after an hour-long operation.

The man was later identified as Suhantha Mandi, 24, a daily wage labourer, who has been living in the Majestic area for over a year. He told the police that someone was chasing him “for no reason” and that to escape, he ran up to the building’s terrace and then made his way to the third floor. “We took him to the hospital as he was suffering from exhaustion,” said an officer.

