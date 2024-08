A 22-year-old man, who climbed onto the roof of his house to see Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, suffered an electric shock when he came in contact with a live wire in Jugul village near Kagwad in Belagavi district on Monday.

Mahesh Honnuragi suffered burns in his hands and face. His friends and villagers saved him by immediately shifting him to a hospital.

They used a vehicle from the Chief Minister’s convoy to rush him to hospital. He is out of danger and recovering now, the police said.

