Man climbs atop roof to avoid vaccine

Health Department officials who were finding it difficult to convince people in Koppal rural area to get vaccinated against COVID-19 had to face another trouble at Boodagumpa village in Karatagi taluk on Saturday.

Hucchappa Chalavadi, a resident of the village, climbed atop a roof of a house refusing to take vaccination. Despite the repeated requests and efforts to persuade him by officers and health activists on the ground, he did not come down.

Panchayat Development Officer Juber Malagi had to climb atop the roof to convince the man to get down. It was only after doctor Imtiaz and Senior Health Inspector N. Bhimayya guaranteed that there would be no adverse health effects from the vaccine that the man got himself the vaccine.

A similar resistance from an old woman was reported from Iliganur village in the same taluk on Sunday. Shivagangamma, who appeared to be more than 80 years old, refused to get vaccinated when the Health Department officials came to the village. When the repeated requests and persuasion from the officers went in vain, the local youth had to forcibly carry her and get her vaccinated.