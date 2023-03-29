HamberMenu
Man charred to death in parked car 

March 29, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A homeless person was charred to death inside a car early on Wednesday at Bhadrappa Layout in Kodigehalli police station limits. Around 2.30 a.m., a few locals called the fire brigade after noticing that a few cars that were parked in the locality had caught fire. The firemen put out the fire, but one car was completely burnt and a body was discovered. 

The police are yet to identify the person, but the locals reported that the person had no family or money and used to walk around on the roads and sleep inside cars that were parked in the scrapyard.  

A case has been registered under Kodigehalli police station limits and investigation is underway.

