Man charred to death in car, suspected to have ended life

Published - November 16, 2024 10:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old man was charred to death in his car parked in a deserted stretch of a road in Muddinapalya near Byadarahalli on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Pradeep Chandrashekhar. A resident of Nagarabhavi, he was running hotel consultancy services. Police suspect that he set himself ablaze in his car and ended his life.

Residents of Muddinapalya, a quiet neighbourhood, were shocked to see the parked car go up in flames and alerted the police. Upon information, the Byadarahalli police and fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot and put out the fire only to discover the charred remains of the man in the driver’s seat.

CCTV footage showed the car taking a diversion from a main road into a cross road with no buildings on either side at around 2:46 pm. While nobody was seen getting out of the car, it went up in flames minutes later.

Assistant Sub-Inspector, Srinivasamurthy, who was the first to respond to the call, suspected it to be a case of suicide. The car had a New Delhi registration number. The police have filed the unnatural death report (UDR) and launched a probe.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can seek help from Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104.

