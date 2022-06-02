Man caught selling ivory carvings and python pelts
The K.R. Puram police caught a man trying to sell 13 African carvings and two python pelts measuring 16 feet.
A team of police, posing as clients, went to the house in Indiranagar and caught him red-handed. The accused, a native of Kodagu, claimed that he bought it from Africa 30 years ago and has gift certificates. However, he did not have any documentary evidence to prove his claim, a police officer said.
The accused has been taken into custody for further investigation.
