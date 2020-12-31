KarnatakaYadgir 31 December 2020 00:44 IST
Man carrying knife taken into custody
The Shahapur Police took a man into custody on Wednesday for carrying a knife on the premises of the Government Degree College in Shahapur where counting of votes polled in 22 constituencies was going on. A senior police officer said that the knife was detected during checking and the man was immediately taken into custody. The police gave his name as Mohammad Asfaq, a native of Sagar village in Shahapur taluk.
A case under Section 188 of IPC, 97 of Karnataka Police Act and for violation of Section 144 imposed around the counting centre was registered against him.
