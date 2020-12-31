Karnataka

Man carrying knife taken into custody

The Shahapur Police took a man into custody on Wednesday for carrying a knife on the premises of the Government Degree College in Shahapur where counting of votes polled in 22 constituencies was going on. A senior police officer said that the knife was detected during checking and the man was immediately taken into custody. The police gave his name as Mohammad Asfaq, a native of Sagar village in Shahapur taluk.

A case under Section 188 of IPC, 97 of Karnataka Police Act and for violation of Section 144 imposed around the counting centre was registered against him.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2020 1:49:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/man-carrying-knife-taken-into-custody/article33458247.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY