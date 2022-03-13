Man burnt alive as house catches fire

A 53-year-old man was burnt alive when his house at Seehalli in T. Narsipur taluk caught fire on Saturday evening.

Regional Fire Officer Naveen Kumar told The Hindu that there were two occupants in the house when it caught fire reportedly due to short-circuit. “While a woman managed to come out of the house, the man was unable to escape. The deceased has been identified as Somashekarappa”, he said.

The fire spread to a neighbouring house also. However, fire extinguishers from T. Narsipur as well as nearby Kollegal were rushed to the spot soon after receiving the information.

The fire and emergency services personnel, however, managed to extinguish the fire and retrieve valuables and the belongings.

Chief Fire Officer Jayaramaiah, Mr. Naveen Kumar and others were also present during the operation.