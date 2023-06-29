Man buried in grave he dug 15 years ago

June 29, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Siddappa Mallappa, 96, of Hipparaga (SN) village in Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi district, who died on Wednesday, was laid to rest in the grave that was dug by him 15 years ago.

Siddappa was a native of Deveranavadagi village in Sindgi taluk of Vijayapura district. He shifted to Hipparaga (SN) village 60 years ago. The nonagenarian belongs to an agricultural family. He is survived by four sons.

According to villagers, Siddappa dug his own grave so that no one should suffer for him after his death. He also constructed a small temple on the grave.

His wife Neelamma, who died six years ago, was buried beside his grave.

Villagers rushed to the spot to witness the last rites of Siddappa and his grave that he had protected for the last 15 years.