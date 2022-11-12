Man brought for questioning dies in hospital

The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI
November 12, 2022 19:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A man who was taken into custody by the police for inquiry into a ganja case reportedly developed health complications and breathed his last in hospital in Belagavi district on Friday leading to allegations of custodial death.

The deceased has been identified as Basanagouda Iranagouda Patil, 45, a resident of Bellad Bagewadi village in Hukkeri taluk. The police had taken him into custody for inquiry and he breathed his last at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) on Friday night.

According to a statement issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Ravindra Gadadi, Basanagouda was being brought to Belagavi for inquiry into a ganja case when he complained of uneasiness near Kakati. He recovered after getting treated and was brought to Belagavi Rural Police Station. During questioning, he again complained of uneasiness and was immediately shifted to district hospital where he didn’t respond to treatment and passed away. Based on the complaint filed by the wife of the deceased, the case would be handed over to CID for inquiry, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, daughter of the deceased has alleged that it was a case of custodial death and blamed police for her father’s death.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app