Man brought for questioning dies in hospital

A man who was taken into custody by the police for inquiry into a ganja case reportedly developed health complications and breathed his last in hospital in Belagavi district on Friday leading to allegations of custodial death.

The deceased has been identified as Basanagouda Iranagouda Patil, 45, a resident of Bellad Bagewadi village in Hukkeri taluk. The police had taken him into custody for inquiry and he breathed his last at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) on Friday night.

According to a statement issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Ravindra Gadadi, Basanagouda was being brought to Belagavi for inquiry into a ganja case when he complained of uneasiness near Kakati. He recovered after getting treated and was brought to Belagavi Rural Police Station. During questioning, he again complained of uneasiness and was immediately shifted to district hospital where he didn’t respond to treatment and passed away. Based on the complaint filed by the wife of the deceased, the case would be handed over to CID for inquiry, he said.

Meanwhile, daughter of the deceased has alleged that it was a case of custodial death and blamed police for her father’s death.