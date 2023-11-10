Man brings wife’s dead body to police station claiming it a suicide, arrested

November 10, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

Parappana Agrahara station police solved the mystery of the death of Alima alias Anuradha, 33, who died in a suspicious manner on October 29, and arrested her husband Rajasekhar, 28, on charges of murder on Thursday.

The accused Rajasekhar had come to the city from Anantapura of Andhra Pradesh and was working as a construction worker. Alima, who was married before, left her first husband and two children and came to Bengaluru from Tumakuru. According to the police, they were both working as construction workers.

Rajasekhar, who had befriended Alima only a year ago, became close to her and they got married. They lived in Nanjareddy extension near Kudlu.

Recently, Rajasekhar was meeting another woman and due to this, there was a fight between them, and Rajashekhar allegedly assaulted her many times. On the night of October 29, a fight started again between them and he allegedly tied a veil around her neck and killed her.

Then the accused hung his wife’s dead body and claiming it to be a suicide, brought it to the police station in an ambulance. The police said the accused started crying saying that her breathing was slow. The ambulance was sent to a private hospital for further treatment, where Alima was declared dead. The wound mark on the neck made relatives of Alima and the others suspicious. . A case of unnatural death was registered and a post-mortem was conducted. The police said the report came out recently and it was confirmed that it was a murder.

Speaking to The Hindu, C.K. Baba, DCP, South East Division said, “Rajashekhar had killed his wife Alima on October 29 and he pretended that she committed suicide. The post-mortem report reveals that Alima was murdered. The accused Rajasekhar has been arrested. Currently, he is in judicial custody.”