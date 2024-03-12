Man breaks wife’s leg for trying to stop minor daughter’s marriage in Karnataka

March 12, 2024 10:36 am | Updated 10:48 am IST - belagavi

A man allegedly broke his wife’s leg for trying to stop him from getting their minor daughter married, in Harugoppa village near Bailhongal in Belagavi district of Karnataka, on March 12.

Beerappa allegedly assaulted his wife Mayakka till her leg broke and she started bleeding. Neighbours shifted her to a hospital. She is under treatment.

Beerappa wanted their 13-year-daughter to be married to a boy related to his elder brother’s wife. The boy is the son of a farmer who owns around 40 acres of land.

Mayakka argued that their daughter was not old enough for marriage. She wants their daughter to pursue academics instead of getting married while still in her teens. Mayakka also cautioned Beerappa about the boy claiming to have heard rumours that he is suffering from mental development issues.

Beerappa, however, would not budge. This led to an argument, which culminated in assault.

A case has been registered.