Karnataka

Man booked under POCSO

Special Correspondent MANGALURU 10 May 2021 01:55 IST
Updated: 10 May 2021 01:55 IST

A resident of Kukke Subrahmanya was booked for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old Dalit girl. The police have taken him into custody.

The Subrahmanya police said Arun, a resident of Yenekallu, was accused of sexually assaulting the girl in a room of a lodge in Kadaba taluk. The incident came to light when the girl went to a hospital and the doctors said she was pregnant.

On the complaint by the girl, Arun was booked under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The Assistant Superintendent of Police (Puttur) will investigate the case.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Karnataka
Mangalore
dalits
parent and child
social issue
minority group
sexual assault & rape
crime
Karnataka
Read more...